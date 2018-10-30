Diane Mitchell passed away on October 25 at her home in Orcutt surrounded by friends and family.
Diane was a beautiful spirit noted for her positive attitude, inner strength and love of family. She fearlessly and courageously battled through several years of surgeries, hospitalizations and kidney dialysis treatments.
She worked as a police dispatcher for 15 years at the Santa Maria police station and later was employed at Orcutt Jr High as the office manager for ten years.
Diane was an avid runner and golfer for many years and completed two marathons and won several golf tournaments on the central coast. She was also a certified scuba diver, played racquet ball, softball and bowled for many years.
She is survived by her husband Bob two sons Jeromy and Joshua and her daughter Latitia. She also had six grandchildren that she adored.
Services and celebration of life will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Saturday November 3rd at 11:am.
We will miss her great smile and sparkling bright blue eyes.
