With profound sadness, the family of Susie McKean announces her passing on August 30, 2019. She died peacefully from sudden acceleration of lung cancer at the young age of 62, surrounded by her family.
Susie was born Susan Lynn Compton, on February 23, 1957, in Orlando, Florida to Lloyd and Charlotte Compton. She graduated from Cabrillo Sr. High, Lompoc, CA, in 1975 and continued on to earn a BA in Business Management at University of La Verne and a Masters Degree in Acquisition and Contract Management at West Coast University.
Susie married Brian McKean in 1987 and became a homemaker and mother of three beautiful children. She was dedicated to her family: her children meant everything to her, and she was extremely proud of them. She was also very proud of her successful career and dedicated in her work as a Contract Specialist for the Federal Government.
Susie was kind, generous, and genuine. She was loved deeply and will be missed by all. She is survived by her three children, Jordan, Kerry, Madison; her mother, Charlotte; sisters, Terri, Linda (Cliff), and Heidi (Greg); and nieces Kelsey and Jillian.
A memorial service for Susie will be held on Friday, October 18 at 11 am, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Children's Hospital of Colorado. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for more information or to share condolences.
