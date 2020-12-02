“When I saw you I fell in Love, and you smiled because you knew”. After a long brave fight my beloved Sue passed away on November 21, 2020.
She was born in Taft California on March 12, 1947 to Douglas & Marjorie Gall. She appreciated growing up in a small close-knit community it became the foundation for many of her lifelong friendships. Throughout her life she kept in touch with old friends from Taft. She loved the idea that many of her teachers were the same teachers who taught her mom & dad more than 20 years earlier. There was a connection to the past that was important to her she liked being a “Small Town Girl”.
She learned to accept responsibility at an early age when she became both protector and champion for her special needs brother, Roger. For more than 50 years his little sister made sure he was well cared for and had everything he needed. Her dad was an independent oil producer and sometimes needed a little extra help working the oil lease. On more than one occasion little Susie spent her Saturday afternoon helping her dad fill holding tanks. Her brother couldn't be there to help, so as usual Sue stepped up!
She started high school in Taft then had to transfer to Foothill High when her family moved to Bakersfield. She had a difficult time leaving her friends, she may have moved away but her heart never left. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed sports, participating in both Track and Competitive Swimming. During the summers she worked as a Red Cross certified lifeguard.
After completing classes at both Bakersfield and Taft junior colleges she transferred to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. During her senior year she was studying in the library when she spotted a young man and started smiling at him, apparently thinking if she smiled long enough he would ask her to marry him. Obviously I underestimated the power of her smile! We were married 2 months later on December 20, 1969. In January we headed east to Fort Bragg, North Carolina for my 2 year assignment in the Army. While stationed at Fort Bragg she gave birth to our son Scott, who would forever be the light of her life.
In 1971 we returned to the Central Coast settling in Santa Maria. She was happy we chose another small town to start our life together. In 1978 she began what was to be a very successful 40 year real estate career. She and I along with my brother and sister-in-law opened our own brokerage, ERA Noble West Realtors. Sue rapidly became one of the company's top sales agents. After we sold the company in 1986 she worked for Prudential Hunter Real Estate, Creative Realty and ended her career as my partner at Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate. Over the years she received many awards and accolades but she was best known for her professionalism, hard work, honesty and dedication to her clients. She considered many of her clients and co-workers to be her close personal friends. She was so well known around town that I became known as “Sue Noble's Husband” a title I'm still proud of.
She often worked 7 days a week but she still took the time to help raise funds for local charities. The Muscular Dystrophy Association recognized her as one of the top fund raisers on the central coast. Many local business leaders knew if they saw Sue coming thru the front door they might as well get their checkbook out because she wasn't leaving without a donation.
In 2009 she put her career on hold to take care of her aging parents in Bakersfield. She came from a very close and loving family and there was never a doubt that she would be there when they needed her. For almost a year she traveled back and forth on Hwy 166 coming home only for a few hours a week.
Sue had a lifelong love of the mountains which she inherited from her parents and grandparents. Many of her fondest memories were of trips to the mountains with family and friends. Her favorite quote was by John Muir “The Mountains Are Calling and I Must Go.” Every year included at least one fishing trip to the Eastern Sierras. It was a tradition she gladly passed on to me and Scott.
She was happiest being with family and friends. She loved getting together for dinner and a game of cards. She had great memories of family ski trips to Lake Tahoe and cruises to Mexico and Alaska with friends.
She was also known for her hugs, she believed everyone needed a hug everyday and she did her best to make sure they got one! Over the last 3 years she endured a great deal of pain but she never complained. As her father-in-law once said of her “Sue is a Trooper”. Sue was simply one of the nicest, kindest, decent and unselfish people you would ever hope to meet and I am so grateful that she smiled at me in the library 51 years ago.
Sue is survived by her husband Craig, son Scott and his fiancé Erica, brothers and sisters-in-law Douglas & Martha Noble, Pat & Darlene Jeske, Nieces Stacey and Drew Noble, Nephews Andy Attolini and Chris and Matt Jeske. She is also survived by many heartbroken friends who didn't get a chance to say goodbye.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers Sue would simply want you to hug someone, when it's safe to do so. Sue's final resting place will be at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in the Tehachapi Mountains. She will be buried near her parents and her brother.
We want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Marian Medical Center and Dignity Home Health Care for their care and concern.
