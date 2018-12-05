Steven Paul Clark, Lt Col Ret., lost his long and valiant battle with cancer on Dec 2, 2018. He was born on May 30, 1950 in Pomona, CA to Richard H. Clark and V. Halcie (Stratton) Clark. Born into an army family, he traveled all over the world as a child ending up again in Pomona where he graduated from Ganesha High School in 1968. After graduation he went to the U.S. Air Force Academy, beginning a life-long career serving his country with the U.S. Air Force. It was there that he met his future wife, Kristy Jean Finch and they married in 1972. Upon graduation in 1972 he went to pilot training to fulfill his dream of flying. He flew “Huey” helicopters and B-52 bombers during his 23 year career with the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force Steve eventually went into civil service for the Air Force, working as a Planning Specialist, retiring in 2017 with the Outstanding Service Award.
When he was not flying his own airplane, Steve was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol, the Santa Maria Ham Radio Club, and Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. Steve and Kristy have two children, Stefanie Clark of Sacramento, CA and Kevin Clark of La Habra, CA.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kristy, daughter Stefanie, son Kevin, brother Gilbert and sister Carolyn (Harvey). He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Halcie Clark.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center, Dignity Hospice, or Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church all of whom lovingly cared for him during his illness.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held December 14, 2018 at 11:00 at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church located at 1235 N. Thompson Road, Arroyo Grande. A light lunch will be served afterward.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.