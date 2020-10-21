Steven Manuel Lopez

It is with great sadness and sorrow that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend was called to be home with our Lord on October 16, 2020. Steve was born on July 16, 1982 in Santa Maria, Ca to Joe and Cindy Lopez. He was the middle child, following his brother Joe M. Lopez, Jr. followed by Alissa M. Lopez and Alexis M. Lopez. He attended local schools within the area, Rice Elementary School, Fesler Jr. High School, St. Joseph High School and Righetti High School. Steve was a natural athlete and played basketball and baseball throughout his youth and throughout his high school years. He also played travel ball and All Stars which he loved with a passion. He made many lifelong friends during his playing days on the court and on the field. His favorite teams were the 49'ers and San Francisco Giants. During Steves junior year at Righetti High School he was in a car accident that placed many obstacles for the remainder of his twenty-one years of his life on earth. His family was told he would not have a meaningful life as his injuries were severe. Through God's grace he lived and went on to graduate from Righetti High School 2001 and then on to completing school of barbering and receiving his license. Though he lived through this tragic accident, he did feel there was a reason he lived. He stayed optimistic, was kind, compassionate, loving, funny and loved teasing and joking. His demeanor was always easy going and kind. “Family First” and “Forgiven” as well as many other tattoos that he had, reflected that of the man he was and desired to be. Steve loved being a Master Barber and took great pride that he followed in his families legacy in barbering, especially his father Joe.
Steve is survived by his parents Joe and Cindy Lopez, older brother Joe M. Lopez, Jr (Roe Cazares), Alissa M. Lopez, Alexis M. Lopez (Eric Aranda), one son Christian J. Lopez of Bakersfield, Ca, two nieces Sofia and Isabel Lopez, three nephews Vincent and Adrian Lopez and Nicholas Aranda, numerous uncles, aunts and numerous cousins.
Proceeding him in death were his grandparents, Nash I. & May Lou Guerrero, Toby A. Lopez as well has many other family members he held close to his heart.
