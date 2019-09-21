Steven Lee Mitchell

Steve Mitchell passed away quietly at home after a valiant fight against brain cancer. He was born in Southgate, CA to Bob and Laura Mitchell. He was the oldest of three children, his family moved to Santa Maria in 1966; he graduated from Righetti High School, in 1968, where he played Varsity football and baseball. He volunteered with the Orcutt Fire Department, and was hired by Union Oil Co. as a roustabout. He was drafted into the Army in 1970 and honorably discharged in 1973. He returned to his job at Union Oil and enrolled in Allan Hancock College, where he met his future wife Betty. They married in 1976 and raised three boys. Steve built a cabin at Pine Mountain Club and he and Betty moved there. Union Oil began downsizing and he was transferred to Taft. In 1996 Union Oil closed their Taft location. Steve then enrolled in the AHC Law Enforcement Academy and after graduating, he became a Kern County Deputy Sheriff, where he retired in 2007 and they returned to Santa Maria. Steve worked for Smooth Transportation and then Santa Maria Pacific, when he retired for good in 2012. He was an avid woodworker, all-around handyman, enjoyed playing softball and horseshoes. He really enjoyed taking short trips with Betty, visiting friends and family along the way.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church where he served the Lord by driving the bus, providing security, being an usher and doing construction on the live Nativity.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Betty, sons Daniel (Sue), Stephen (Karen), David (Leah), nine grandchildren – Daniel, Nathen, Joseph, Colin, Richie, Mitchell, Caitlin, and Harmony, along with his mother Laura, sister Cheryl, best friend and brother Bob, brother-in-law Daniel Foshee, and nephew and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Sr., mother and father-in-laws Bettie and Joe Foshee, and brother-in-law Raymond Foshee. He also leaves behind his four-legged pals, Buddy and Charlie.
Steve always said he had a blessed life and God was good to him. Now he will spend eternity with Jesus.
Services will be held September 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA. A barbeque will be held following the service.
