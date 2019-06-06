Steven Anthony Guerrero age 33, of Santa Maria, CA passed peacefully at Marian Medical Center on June 4th, 2019 after a long battle with Leukemia. Steven - Better known to people closest to him as Sugar Bear loved a good time, enjoying the California sun at Lake Nacimiento or at a backyard gathering. He was a friend to many but became more like family to most people who crossed his path.
His family knew him only as a kind and funny dad, who loved spending time with his kids. Steven was the kind of man who stood out in a crowd with the biggest smile. He always knew the right thing to say (even if it was wildly inappropriate). He kept all of us laughing and made sure everyone had a good time.
Steven attended Oakley Elementary School, El Camino Jr High, and Santa Maria High School. He was a memorable student loved by his instructors. He enjoyed working with his brother Daniel Guerrero for
D. Guerrero Landscape Design and Maintenance for several years. Joining the Union - Cement Masons local 600, Steven worked at several places on the central coast most recent was Mid State Concrete. He was a concrete finisher – creating some of the best stamp concrete patterns. However, his true passion was cooking and dreamed of one day returning to school to pursue a career in culinary arts.
He is survived by his loving Wife Veronica Guerrero, Grandmother Rose “Rosie” Delgado, Parents Sandra “Cindy” and Daniel “Pee Wee” Guerrero, Brother Daniel (Laura) Guerrero, Sister Nadine (Abel) Ortiz , Children: Arianna, Isaac, Jacob, Iliana, Emma, Emilio, Michael and Gabriel, 2 grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins that were very much like siblings, also Aunts and Uncles that were always by his side. He will be deeply missed.
A special thanks to Dr. Dichmann and Mission Hope Cancer Center for there attentive care and support through such a difficult time.
Visitation and rosary will be held on Monday June 10th, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary: 1003 East Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA.
A Catholic mass will be held Tuesday June 11th, 2019 at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 414 E. Church St., Santa Maria CA with burial to follow at The Santa Maria Cemetery.
Celebration of Life to follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
