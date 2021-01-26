On November 23, 2020, Steve Chavez, 59, of Atascadero died at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo.
Born Paul Steven Chavez in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Lorenzo and Frances (Otero) Chavez, his family moved to Santa Maria, California, where he attended Tunnell Elementary School, Fesler Junior High School, Santa Maria High School (Class of 1979), and Sierra College. As a child, Steve enjoyed playing Little League baseball, football, Boy Scouts, and tagging along with his three brothers to look for fun, but mostly in the form of trouble.
Steve's favorite teenage activities were skateboarding, dirt-biking, shooting at jackrabbits in the Santa Maria Riverbed, hitchhiking, spiking hotel swimming pools with soap bubbles, and generally running amuck through town with friends who also lived on Palisade Drive. In summer, Steve, his brothers, and close friends made regular treks to Mustang Waterslides at Lopez Lake to perform tricky maneuvers down the slides. One season, Steve was thrilled to earn the coveted “Shredder of the Year” award.
In 1983, Steve worked seasonally at Dalgety (Simplot) Foods, where he met and later married Melissa Valdez, his first wife of 25 years. Next, Steve worked at Arrow Automotive Industries and Helical Products Company in Santa Maria. In 1990, he began his Federal Express career as a part-time straight-truck driver, making overnight deliveries to LAX, before being hired full-time as a FedEx Express courier.
In 1996, Steve and Melissa left Santa Maria to purchase their home in Templeton, where they raised their son and two daughters. While working his delivery routes in North San Luis Obispo County, Steve enjoyed the open road, bribing dogs with treats, and developing a friendly rapport with customers, some of whom he served for nearly two decades. In November 2014, Steve opened 805 Vintage and Thrift in Atascadero with his second wife Jenni Shiers, followed by 805 Vintage in Pismo Beach, and 805 Vintage Vinyl online.
A lifelong Los Angeles Angels fan and collector of baseball memorabilia, Steve sometimes joked that his team had an uncanny ability to “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory”. But he remained steadfast in his devotion to his AL baseball team along with his favorite NFL team, the San Diego Chargers. Among Steve's favorite activities were hunting collectible treasures at garage sales and flea markets, playing poker with friends, watching NASCAR, listening to oldies and classic rock, and appreciating a good cigar. Steve's enduring happy place was catch-and-release fishing at Santa Margarita Lake, where he camped with his children as summer turned to fall and taught whoever was willing exactly how to bait a hook.
Steve is survived by his wife of three years, Jenni Shiers Chavez; former wife Melissa (Valdez) Chavez, their son, Sean Chavez, and two daughters Sierra English (John) and Alani Chavez; daughter Dalee Booth; granddaughters Molly and Ruby; beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. The youngest of five siblings, Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Frances Chavez, his sister, Debra, and brothers Larry, Michael, and Kris Chavez.
No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
