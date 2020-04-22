Born Stephen Thomas Mead on July 7th, 1961, to George and Carolyn “Faye” Mead in Titususville, Florida. Steve and his family moved to Santa Maria in 1967. Here, he grew up and attended local schools, including Righetti High School for three years before graduating from St. Joseph's High School in 1979. Steve's mom and dad enjoyed watching Steve, and younger brother, Dave, play youth sports in Orcutt. Steve died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on December 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his mom, Carolyn, who passed away in May of 2019. He is survived by his father, George, of Boise, Idaho, and younger brother Dave, Los Angeles, California.