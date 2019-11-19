{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Spencer

Mr Stephen (Steve) Spencer III of Guadalupe, Ca, was born on March 5, 1948 to the late Stephen & Sadie Spencer in Jacksonville, Fl. He was the 3rd of 8 children. He went home to be with the Lord on November 13th, 2019 at the tender age of 71.

In 1966 Steve graduated from Lompoc High School in California. He then attended Allan Hancock College. In 1969 he met the love of his life, Teresa Rivera Ruiz. Later that year he was drafted by the US Army. He proudly fought in the Vietnam War (1969-70.) He received many honorable awards and was part of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. When he returned home from the war in 1971, he reunited with his sweetheart and they would go on to have 4 kids together. They got married on Dec 3,1988 and were together for over 48 years.

After the Army, Steve worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a Boiler Mechanic from 1974 until his retirement in 2011.

Steve was an active member of the American Veterans United.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Stephen & Sadie Spencer.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years, Teresa Spencer. Children/Grandchildren from youngest to oldest: Stephenie Spencer (Jamey)(Jamey Jr & Salea); Lavonya Spencer (Charisma); Patrick Johnson (11 kids); & Lee McGilvery III (13 kids.) He has 23 great grandkids. Also left to cherish his memories are his loving siblings. Alicia Brown, Arnold Spencer, Cynthia Barlow (Anthony), Tracey Ricks, Dwayne Spencer, Charles Williams & Sandra Gissentanner(Frederick) along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.

Steve was loved and adored by so many people. He was a soldier. Definitely a one of a kind man. He knew how to fix everything! He was a role model and a law abiding citizen. He had a calm demeanor. Not a man of many words but when he spoke, you know it meant something. He had a great sense of humor. He loved his family, music, dancing, driving,fishing & seafood. If you ever were in need, he was there with a smile on his face. Especially if you ever needed photos or videos. His hometown of Guadalupe has a lost a hero. He will be missed greatly.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel with a Rosary at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Baptist service will follow at 6:00 pm. On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:00 am there will be a Mass held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by burial at the Guadalupe cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

