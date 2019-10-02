Stephen Ray McFall left his body peacefully behind on August 28 at Serenity House in Santa Barbara after a brief struggle with brain cancer. He was a devoted dad, son, brother, husband and grandfather whose big heart transformed the world around him.
Born February 5, 1951 to Mac and Donna McFall, Steve spent a happy childhood in Atascadero. A gifted athlete, he led the Greyhounds to the 1969 state basketball championship as Player of the Year and won a full scholarship to Santa Clara University. When arthritis grounded his soaring layups, he moved to Portland, Oregon, married Susan Schroth and welcomed his beloved children, Candice and Mac. He worked at a family foundry, Pierre's Bakery, and later at Café Allegro in Tigard where he met his ‘final wife' Adelia (Dee) Kehoe. His main career was spent in sales with Sysco throughout Oregon and California and lastly, at The Berry Man in San Luis Obispo where he was VP of sales.
Steve's curious mind and generous heart led to such adventures as five years at Lost Valley, an intentional community near Eugene, OR, and welcoming Dee's aging parents into their Oregon coast cottage. He eventually relocated the whole household to sunny California to be closer to his daughter's growing family.
Steve dealt with his final illness in the way that he lived his life: with grace, humor and courage. He was preceded in death by his father, Mac McFall. He is survived by his wife Dee, his mother Donna McFall, his sisters: Suzi McFall, Gail (John) Gamez; his beloved children: Candice (Brian) Libera, Mac (Amanda) McFall; grandchildren: Stella and Cody Libera; many nieces and nephews, the entire Kehoe/Downey clan and a multitude of dear friends.
Steve's Celebration of Life will be held on October 5 at 5:00pm at the Alisal Grille in Solvang. Memorials may be sent to Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care. We also honor Steve every time we pause to appreciate the people and the world around us, to offer a smile or hug to someone who needs it, to root for the Oregon Ducks or to listen with interest, especially to those with whom we disagree.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen McFall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
