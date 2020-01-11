Stephen Ramm

Steve Ramm passed away peacefully on the morning of December 29, 2019. He was 73 years old. As a child he enjoyed traveling with his parents, Bernie and Alta, and sister, Beth. As a teenager he enjoyed sailing with his best friend, Ken. In college he met the love of his life, Liana, and enjoyed cinematography and other artistic outlets. As a young Father he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his son, Josh. As a Father of young adults he enjoyed working alongside his daughter, Katie. In retirement he enjoyed taking in dogs that needed a home.

He was, socially speaking, rough around the edges. But if given the time, one would see that he had a very big heart. Loyal and tender-hearted towards those he loved most. He loved to give, and to give generously. It brought him so much joy. He would do anything for anyone at any time.