Stephen Charles Price, 75, of Santa Maria, passed away on May 18, 2019. Steve was born in Kingsville, Texas on November 16, 1943. He was raised in Detroit, Michigan then moved to Thousand Oaks, California as a teenager.
Steve was a successful Painting Contractor, having learned the trade from his Grandfather as a teen. He was known as the best spray-man in the county by many. His custom work on new construction and tract homes was hard to beat.
Steve is survived by his wife of 55 years, Winnie Price. He is also survived by his son David (Peggy) Price, daughters Doreen (Mark) Marty and Deana (Ford) Jones; three grandchildren, Anthony (Samantha) Price, Lacy Price and Jered (Julie) Marty. He also had one great-grandchild Annalee Price.
A private celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019.
