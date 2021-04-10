Bayne Stephen.jpg

Stephen Bayne passed away at the age of 38 years old on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was a humorous, loving and kind son to Bill and Jackie; brother to David and Gillian; brother-in-law to Chad; grandson to Dr. Brian and Shelagh Wakeford; nephew to Chris, Stephen, Patti, Alex, Vicky, Doug, Jane, David, Pam, Valerie and Jerry; uncle to Alyssa, Richie, Danica, Dayton and Grayson; and a friend to many. For years, he fought a heroic battle with addiction, but his disease had a powerful hold on him. Stephen was passionate about physical fitness and we wish he had recognized the strength everyone else saw in him. Stephen is now at peace.

