Stephanie Salcido (Ramon) Peneranda, 30, of Orcutt, CA passed away on November 22, 2019.
Stephanie was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Jeffrey B Ramon and Michelle R (Reitz) Ramon. Stephanie was also fortunate to have her stepmother Dorothy in her life.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Lee Peneranda and her three stepchildren Samara, Rosalei and Lee Jr. – her “little babies” as she called them. She is also survived by her father, Jeffrey B Ramon (Dorothy), her sisters Shawna Franklin, Jessica Ramon, Antonia Ramon and brother Dustin Giovetti. Mother-in-law Linda Plaza (Vito), sisters-in-law Dena Peneranda (Robert), Victoria Park (Travis) and brother-in-law Maurice Lafuente. Grandparents Barbara R Papageorge (George) and Bernadean Ramon (Joseph D). Aunts Deborrah Plank and Elizabeth Fulk. Uncles John H Reitz and Nick Papageorge. Stephanie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who were like family.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her beloved mother Michelle R (Reitz) Ramon, Grandparents John and Margaret E Reitz, Grandfather Joseph D Ramon, Uncles Rick Reitz and Anthony Ramon.
Stephanie was also preceded in death by one of her closest friends; her heart-sister Rachel Smith. Stephanie and Rachel left this life on the same day exactly three years apart.
A memorial celebration of Stephanie's life will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at
Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens.
1003 East Stowell Road
Santa Maria, CA 93454
A private burial ceremony will occur later.
Flowers are welcome, as are donations in Stephanie's name to Shadow's Fund https:/shadowsfund.org/ to honor Stephanie's love of dogs.
