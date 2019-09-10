Stefanie Paige Cox, age 31 of Nipomo, CA passed away on September 3, 2019.
Stefanie was born on May 6, 1988 in Long Beach, CA.
Stefanie was looking forward to her wedding in late October 2019. She loved her fiancé beyond description. She carried deep affection for her cat Beau, enjoyed sharing time with friends and family, was deeply dedicated to her career, and loved celebrating birthdays, reading books, watching horror movies, supporting equal rights for all, and following her favorite bands in concert. Stefanie was a very generous, thoughtful and loving woman who found deep joy in giving freely to those she cared about.
A Celebration of Life for our beloved Stefanie will be held in Santa Maria, CA at the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on September 20, 2019 at 2pm.
We loved with a love that was more than love. –Edgar Allan Poe
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
You have free articles remaining.
Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
To plant a tree in memory of Stefanie Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.