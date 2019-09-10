{{featured_button_text}}
Stefanie Paige Cox

Stefanie Paige Cox, age 31 of Nipomo, CA passed away on September 3, 2019.

Stefanie was born on May 6, 1988 in Long Beach, CA.

Stefanie was looking forward to her wedding in late October 2019. She loved her fiancé beyond description. She carried deep affection for her cat Beau, enjoyed sharing time with friends and family, was deeply dedicated to her career, and loved celebrating birthdays, reading books, watching horror movies, supporting equal rights for all, and following her favorite bands in concert. Stefanie was a very generous, thoughtful and loving woman who found deep joy in giving freely to those she cared about.

A Celebration of Life for our beloved Stefanie will be held in Santa Maria, CA at the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on September 20, 2019 at 2pm.

We loved with a love that was more than love. –Edgar Allan Poe

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at

www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

