× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stefanie Gwen Lauterio, 36 years old formerly of Santa Maria, California floated to the heavens on May 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born February 9, 1984, in Tucson, Arizona, she then moved to her hometown of Santa Maria, California.

Stefanie graduated from the Grizzly Youth Academy High School in San Luis Obispo, California with honors with the Class of 2001. While attending there she served as Head Cadet with her Unit.

Stefanie studied Criminal Justice Administration and received her Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Phoenix. Stefanie worked in the Mental Health field as a Resident Advisor (RA), Social Worker and Behavioral Health Volunteer.

Stefanie will lovingly be remembered by her children, Callette and Anthony; parents, sister, niece and nephew and grandparents. Her Daughter was her Loo Lee Bear, her beautiful baby princess and her mermaid. She was so many things; but thoughtful and loving were just to name a few. She was her mini me and she was so proud of the young woman she had become.

Her Son was her handsome baby boy Bubby. He was the sparkle in her eye, and it was love at first sight. She had such admiration and love for him and thought he was such a kind, smart and wonderful person. She was so proud of the young man he became.