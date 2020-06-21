× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stanley Richard Wolpert, 72, of Santa Maria, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Stan was born in Modesto, California to Richard and Violet Wolpert on April 26, 1948.

Stan graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1966 after which he traveled overseas spending time in East Africa and attending the Goethe Institute in Germany. On his return he drove a school bus then enlisted in the US Army, serving from 1969 to 1977 as a mechanic, paratrooper and helicopter pilot, finishing first in his class. After his return to civilian life he worked as an Aerospace Engineer for Lockheed Martin for more than 20 years.

Stan loved automobiles and spent time rally racing around the state with friends. His love of music grew out of his time in choir at Ernest Righetti High School. He maintained the friendships developed there for many years and remained involved in the “all 60's” ERHS reunions. An annual rafting and camping trip to the Kings River became a favorite outing. As a result of his interest in aerospace he could often be found out at night watching the flyover of the International Space Station.

Stan was preceded in death by Richard and Violet Wolpert.