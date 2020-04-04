Major Stanley L. Boswell, Jr. (Ret) passed away Monday, March 23 of natural causes. He was 86. Born in Washington, D.C., to Stanley and Mary Boswell (nee Harris), both of whom rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Stan was raised in Arlington, VA. He attended Washington University and served as an ROTC Cadet Commander at Howard University, from where he graduated with degrees in chemistry and math. Stan then entered the Air Force as an officer. While taking a class at Lowry AFB in Denver, CO, he met the love of his life, 1st Lt. Maria Avila, an RN with the Army Nurse Corps, stationed at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital. On August 11, 1961, they were wed in Rome, New York near Dad's Griffiss AFB post. Stan's military career (1956 - ‘76) as an aerospace safety engineer was stellar, resulting in numerous awards and recognitions. He was stationed all over the world, including the Philippines and Turkey. His final post was at Vandenberg AFB in CA, from where he retired as a Major. Stan continued his career with Martin-Marietta (1979 - ‘94) and as a Safety Consultant with Tetra Tech (1995 -‘98). Among other things, Stan worked with the Titan Missile Systems, and helped to design the ground control system for Space Shuttle Launch Complex 6. In 1977, Stan and Maria moved with their 5 children to Santa Maria, where he resided until his death. A regular parishioner at St. Louis de Montfort and a member of the Knights of Columbus, he and Maria saw that their children attended St. Joseph High School. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease more than 20 years ago, Stan not only bore his own condition with grace, but, for 10 years, volunteered as coordinator of the Santa Maria Parkinson's Support Group, producing their monthly newsletter, and spearheading the fundraising for the annual Follies. Through it all, he never complained of his challenges and pain. Stan enjoyed golf, travel, “puttering around” his workbench, and fishing, especially along the Vandenberg shoreline where he'd also throw in a crab trap and pop off some abalone to cook for the family. He built the family's first color TV in 1967 with Heath Kit, and a stereo, too. Stan loved cheering for the Dodgers, a rousing game of chess or backgammon, and Beefeater martinis. His sly and ribald sense of humor leaned strongly toward puns.
Stan was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Schonfelder. In addition to his wife Maria, he is survived by his children Carmel (and Michael) Farnsworth of Valencia, Joe Boswell of South Orange, NJ, Dan (and Marion) Boswell of Germany, and Teresa (and Billy) Wilson of Los Osos; and his brother Otto Boswell of Landover, MD. He also is survived by nine grandchildren, one great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dignity Health Hospice, especially Vickie, his RN. His many caregivers over the months were invaluable through the roughest patches of his journey with PD. We are particularly grateful to Patricia Cortez, who incorporated Stan's beloved classical music into his bedtime routine to help him relax.
Stan's lasting legacy to his family include a love of music; an adventurous and eclectic palate; the Martini Gang; and a strong sense of family, his greatest pride. He was smart, kind, gentle, funny, generous, loving, and humble. Stan was the epitome of an officer and a gentleman. We know he is with our Lord Jesus and finally reunited with Anna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Central Coast Parkinson's Support Group, SB Food Bank, St. Joseph High School Scholarship, or Central Coast Rescue Mission.
Memorial services are pending.
