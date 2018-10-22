Stanley George Wogulis III, (Lee) passed away on September 17th at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, with his wife of 43 years by his side. He was 83 years old. Lee was born in 1935 in Geneva Illinois, the oldest child of Mary and “Whitey” Wogulis and their only son. He had five sisters; Lynn, Sue, Sally, Mary and Margo.
He attended the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with a BS and Masters degree in Engineering and Physics. It was there that he met and married his first wife, Carol. They had two sons, James and Mark.
He worked on the Cyclotron while in the university then moved to California where he worked at Atomics International in Canoga Park. A group of men from there then moved to Goleta and began a new company, Effects Technology, Inc. While there, Lee worked at the Nevada Test Site, testing the impacts of underground explosions on materials. He also worked at Thermal Technology Inc. in Santa Barbara and Santa Rosa. In his later years, Lee became the Ranch Manager for Woodstock Properties working on updating their water system.
In 1975 he married JoAnna and they moved to the Santa Ynez Valley. Her son, Dan, became like a third son to him, joining with his other sons who visited often on the weekends. They spent time camping, hiking and watching football, becoming a close, blended family.
One of his favorite experiences was being sent to Japan to instruct the use of equipment for ETI. From that point, he and his wife visited Japan several times, making friends, and seeing the country from top to bottom. Soon after, they hosted five Japanese exchange students, some of which remain their friends to this day. One of his Japanese friends said they thought that Lee was Japanese in another lifetime. He was fortunate to travel to India, Germany and New Zealand on business as well. With Joanna, he traveled to South Korea to visit exchange students they hosted in California.
In 1994, Lee and JoAnna moved to Franconia New Hampshire, where they bought Lovetts Inn, making many memories and friends.
On returning to California, Lee began working again, for Thermal Technology in Santa Rosa. They lived in Occidental at that time. When they moved back to the Santa Ynez Valley, Lee resumed the job as Ranch Manager for Woodstock Properties. He also did a variety of handyman work receiving many kudos for his attention to detail.
Lee was involved in the Democratic party, working for many local candidates, partisan and nonpartisan. He was also a CASA volunteer and helped out at the Solvang Library. He became a tutor for the Adult Literacy Program.
Lee will be missed by his wife, JoAnna, sons Jim, Mark and Dan LaBerge, his daughters-in-law Kari, Melanie and Robin and his six grandchildren, Danielle, Linda, Samuel, Michael, Hudson, Lilia and Lukas.
Donations to Serenity House in Santa Barbara in his name will be gratefully accepted.
