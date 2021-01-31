Stanford Junior McFadden of Santa Maria, CA passed away on January 16, 2021.
Stanford was born in Tucson, Arizona on November 29, 1957. He moved to Santa Maria when he was 12 years old, and attended local schools, including Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College.
After graduating from Allan Hancock College, Stanford was recruited by various colleges and played football for Sacramento State in Sacramento, California. He returned to Santa Maria and worked at All-American Beverage Company, Miller Beer and Pacific Beverage Company, where he excelled in sales.
A gifted athlete, Stanford could play any sport that he participated in with excellence. He later transferred his athletic skills to coaching youth football and umpiring for Little League, where his umpiring style of yelling “STRIIIIKE' at the plate was legendary and could be heard all the way down the street!
Stanford loved working out at the gym and competed in bodybuilding at one point. He could be found helping others out at the gym or simply having a friendly conversation with whomever stopped by to say “hi”. He had a love for people and shared his time generously. His smile could light up any room, his life-force was infectious, and he made you feel special when he talked with you.
Stanford is survived by his wife of almost 22 years, Dianne McFadden. He is also survived by his four sons, Cameron, Evan, Jordan and Jared McFadden, sisters Savannah Williams, Jeanette McFadden and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family funeral will be held and a Celebration of Life is planned in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria or District 65 Little League.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
