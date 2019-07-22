Sofia Eva Sherri

Memorial service 7/22 Monday, Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 877 Francine Lane, Santa Maria, 11:00 AM with 10:00 AM door opening/viewing.
Sofia is survived by her two daughters, Kerry (widowed William Skyles) and Tauria (married Rusty Cook) and many friends including Margaret and Gary. Preceded in passing by her parents, Chris and Azalea, her brother Edsel, and her daughter's father, Jack Hill.
Growing up on a ranch after the Great Depression and through war time provided a self-sufficient and familial bonding ethic. Learning to dance in costumes made by her mother, graduating to tap, ballroom, and her lifetime favorite, multi-cultural folk dancing provided some acclaim and a whole lot of fun.
Independence as a bread-winner, head of household, providing nurture with family, sharing the love with friends were her goals. By all accounts Sofia excelled in all of these pursuits. She is, and will be missed.
