Sister Barbara Staats, OSF, 87, passed away on September 12, 2018 in Santa Maria, California. Barbara was born on June 5, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Ray D. Staats and Florence N. Adams. She had one brother and one sister. Perhaps predicting her entrance years later into a Franciscan community, Barbara was baptized at St. Francis Parish in Chicago. Later moving to Los Angeles, Barbara entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Sierra Madre, California in 1952. At her reception, she was given the name Sister Raymond, which she later changed back to her baptismal name after Vatican II.
Sister Barbara then began her long and fruitful ministry in healthcare. First serving as a vocational nurse in Havre, Montana, Sister then completed her Bachelor of Science degree as a dietitian at Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in 1961. Once she had completed her internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Sister Barbara ministered at St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood, California and here at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria. She also ministered for her community at their Motherhouse in Redwood City, where she oversaw the meal preparation and the kitchen staff. During this time, Sister Barbara also worked for a personalized diet service in the area, counseling clients on appropriate diets for their varied conditions.
Sister Barbara was then appointed by her community as the administrator of Marian Residence as it changed from Sisters' Hospital to a retirement home for the Sisters and lay people. Sister held this position for many years, from 1982 to 1999. She oversaw many improvements to the Residence. During this time, Sister Barbara petitioned the city to remove some trees from Main Street. This was refused. Sister delighted in telling how the next big storm took down all the trees she wanted removed! After leaving the Residence, Sister then ministered as a medical records coordinator for Marian Extended Care until she retired.
Sister Barbara served on the Marian Hospital Board for a number of years and was well respected for her knowledge and insight into healthcare issues. She served as President of the Board during some of the most dramatic changes in healthcare in the 1990's.
During her years of retirement, Sister was especially faithful to daily Mass and the various prayers that the Sisters say together each day. She loved to stop and talk to the community bird (Chipper) each time she passed his bird cage. In failing health for a number of years, Sister was able to be mobile in her motored chair, and often stopped to see the other Sisters in the care center at Marian Convent. She will be missed.
Sister Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. She is survived by her sister Caroline Naire, her nieces and nephews and other relatives. She is also survived by the members of her religious community, the Sisters of St. Francis.
Vigil services will be held on Monday Sept. 17th at 7:00 pm in the Chapel at Marian Residence, 124 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Marian Residence. Father Mark will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Sister Barbara's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis, 124 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.
