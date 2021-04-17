Sirc Ramses San Juan Dionisio, 31, passed away on Monday, April 5th in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Sirc Ramses was born on June 15th, 1989 in Santa Maria, CA to Cristobal and Arlette Dionisio. He had a great love for family, running, 80s pop culture, and cheeseburgers. Always known to be cracking a joke with a big smile on his face as often as he would crack open a beer, his love for life and fun had captured many hearts over the course of his short thirty-one years.
A graduate of Santa Maria High School, Sirc Ramses went on to receive his Mechanical Engineering Degree from University of Rizal System in Rizal, Philippines. Following his graduation, he moved back to the United States to enlist in the United States Navy where he became an Electronics Technician.
He is survived by his mother and father, his two sisters Maria and Chelsea, his two nieces Athena and Maia, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. His gleaming personality and contagious laugh will be forever missed, but forever remembered.
Services for Sirc Ramses will be held on Tuesday, April 20th at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
