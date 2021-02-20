“Sir” Lance Macintyre was born in Santa Maria, California on February 14th, 1963. He left our plane on Friday, the Thirteenth, of November 2020. He worked at Guadalupe Cooling, as a Forklift Operator, was the youngest of three children born to William H. Teter (Missile Inspector at Vandenberg AFB for 30 years) and Sherry Hood-Teter (Nurse, Teacher, Intuitive). Both of his parents and his brothers, Rod Teter (Artist) & Brett Teter (World Traveler) preceded Lance in his untimely passing. He leaves behind his daughter, Mystonh, and two grandchildren, Damien and Ethan.
Lance did his life “HIS” way. He worked hard to provide, and when the opportunity presented itself; he played just as hard. Lance understood, more than most, the importance of living in the moment.
Whether it was listening, and singing, 80's music, like Tears For Fears, while driving up the coast, riding his Cherry Red Motorcycles or having lunch next to a raging wildfire; Lance SO appreciated and celebrated life with family and friends. He sacrificed so much, so that others could benefit. He fought for you, even if you felt as if no one could, or would.
Lance leaves behind heart-broken friends and family. He also leaves a severely broken system. This system failed him in virtually every way possible; but especially concerning the departments that are involved in the medical, economic, civic, and law enforcement communities.
Lance will be remembered as a loving son, dedicated brother, protective father, proud grandfather and loyal friend. Lance filled his life, and ours, with experiences and memories of love, family, true friendship, and a deep metaphysical connection with all that is - the divine.
For all of us who knew him, we will always miss him. We honor him knowing the vacancy he leaves in our hearts will only last until we see him, again - on the next plane. Until then... “Love you, Daddy!”
(Celebration of Life To Be Continued...)
