Silvia Albertoni passed peacefully at home, on July 24th, at the age of 95, surrounded by her family.
Silvia was born on May 23, 1924, in Gerola, Italy, to Giacomo and Virginia Ambrosetti, the youngest of 11 children and only surviving daughter. She immigrated to California in October, of 1948. Silvia met her future husband, Mario, in Guadalupe. They married in 1950, and she then became a dairyman's wife. They both worked hard together and strived to assimilate to this country and learn the language.
Silvia was a wonderful cook (Nana's kitchen was always open), and crocheter, making many beautiful blankets for her family. She enjoyed gardening and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and was lovingly known as “Nana” by many. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In 2007, Silvia suffered a major stroke that resulted in left side paralysis and she was unable to walk. This took the things she loved to do away, most of all being able to care for and
fully hug her great-grandchildren. She had several wonderful caregivers during the last 12 years, but our undying thanks and gratefulness go out to Wilma (rest in peace) who could always make her smile, and Ehldyn, who had been constantly by Silvia's side these last two years, and loved her as a mother. They were both a godsend.
Silvia is survived by a daughter, Elena Albertoni; daughter and son-in-in law Nancy and Dean Teixeira; and daughter and son-in-law Diane and Tom Beyers; all of Santa Maria. Grandchildren Michael Loving, Kevin (Maggie) Teixeira, Carissa (David) Teixeira-Frawley, Mandy, Bryan and Karly Beyers; great-grandchildren Aliyah Beyers, Brantley and Grady Teixeira; and numerous nieces and nephews in both Italy and Switzerland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario in 1999, her parents and all her siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 6pm, at the chapel at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, with vigil service beginning at 6 pm. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 1, at 10 am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, officiated by Deacon Greg Dutra. Interment will follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dignity Health Hospice, 124 S. College, Santa Maria, CA. 93454.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
