Our family is heartbroken to share that Shirley Senters passed away on March 4, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born to Caleb and Mabel Ware in Taffy, Kentucky on August 26, 1930. After being raised in Kentucky, riding her pony to school, she went on to Southern Illinois University where she met the love of her life, Fred Senters. They married July 4, 1948 and spent the next 52 years together until he died.
Shirley was proud of many things, such as her marriage, her children and grandchildren. She was a proud member of the DAR and the DAC. Perhaps she felt her greatest accomplishment was going back to college in her 40's and getting her Bachelor's deree and extra credentials so she could teach special education at Santa Maria High, which she did for many years. Her students frequently remember her fondly, even now.
She had many special gifts. The most important was her ability to make every person feel important. Her listening skills were exceptional. Everyone was drawn to her for that reason. She treated each and every person with dignity and respect. We often run into her past students and they always say "You changed my life for the better." And "I'll never forget you."
She leaves behind her brother Caleb, her children and their spouses Lorna Haight (Roland), Karen Peterson (Alan), and Fred Senters Jr. (Diana), grandchildren April (Troy), Erik, Tonya (Rich), and Careena, great grandchildren Nina, Grace, Lilah and Gage, her dear friends Margaret Lois Stevens (Kentucky) and Susan Savins (Santa Maria, CA), her special sister-in-law Margie Descaro, and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred, her brothers Keith and Hilton Ware, and grandsons Danny and Joshua Haight and Paul Senters.
Visitation will be Thursday March 12, 2020 from 5-7pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2pm with burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
Shirley, we will miss you so much. To use a phrase that you created: "We'll miss you until we see you again.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
