Our family is heartbroken to share that Shirley Senters passed away on March 4, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born to Caleb and Mabel Ware in Taffy, Kentucky on August 26, 1930. After being raised in Kentucky, riding her pony to school, she went on to Southern Illinois University where she met the love of her life, Fred Senters. They married July 4, 1948 and spent the next 52 years together until he died.

Shirley was proud of many things, such as her marriage, her children and grandchildren. She was a proud member of the DAR and the DAC. Perhaps she felt her greatest accomplishment was going back to college in her 40's and getting her Bachelor's deree and extra credentials so she could teach special education at Santa Maria High, which she did for many years. Her students frequently remember her fondly, even now.

She had many special gifts. The most important was her ability to make every person feel important. Her listening skills were exceptional. Everyone was drawn to her for that reason. She treated each and every person with dignity and respect. We often run into her past students and they always say "You changed my life for the better." And "I'll never forget you."