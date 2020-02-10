Shirley Quinn Causby, 84, formerly of Bessemer City, North Carolina, longtime resident of Vandenberg Village and member of Beta Sigma Phi, passed away at Marian Medical Center on February 3, 2020, as a result of injuries from a fall in her home. Shirley is survived by her husband Jimmy of 64 years, and children Bev, Karen, Jill, Mark and Richard. In addition, she is survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Shirley spent a large part of her adult life volunteering in many capacities. She loved meeting and chatting with anybody and everybody. She was a big-time sports fan, especially of NBA basketball. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all.

At her request, no services will be conducted.

