Shirley Margaret Sauer - Briscoe

Shirley was born on April 4, 1935 to parents James and Lyndale Sauer. The second of three children, she worked at the local bank after graduating from high school. At age 19 she decided to move to the Central Coast to live with her aunt. She met and fell in love with her sweetheart, Thomas Henry Briscoe. They were married at First Christian Church in Tom's hometown of Santa Maria, California, where they settled, raising their three daughters. They were married for 63 years.