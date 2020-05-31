Shirley Margaret Sauer - Briscoe
Shirley was born on April 4, 1935 to parents James and Lyndale Sauer. The second of three children, she worked at the local bank after graduating from high school. At age 19 she decided to move to the Central Coast to live with her aunt. She met and fell in love with her sweetheart, Thomas Henry Briscoe. They were married at First Christian Church in Tom's hometown of Santa Maria, California, where they settled, raising their three daughters. They were married for 63 years.

Shirley enjoyed bookkeeping, was an avid reader, and loved gardening. As a Christian she attended church, sang in the choir, and contributed to various organizations. We will all miss her.

She was preceded in death by her siblings James Paul Sauer and Eva Carol Sauer-Rickard.

Survivors include husband Thomas H. Briscoe; daughters, Becky Briscoe-Jacobsen, Karen Briscoe, Sheryl Briscoe-Maher; grandchildren, Kai Jacobsen, Bryce Jacobsen, Madison Alm, Colin Alm; great grandchildren, Anthony Jacobsen, Anya Jacobsen.

A small private graveside service will be held.

Many thanks go out to all our family and friends for their caring support and prayers during this time.

