Shirley Jacklin Burke

Shirley passed away peacefully at Marian Hospital on January 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm after complications from surgery. Three of her children by her side along with her grandson Travis and her lovely Trinie. She is survived by Steven Niles Jacklin, Dennis Carl Jacklin, Sherry Lynn Jacklin and Stephanie Steinkraus. She has three grandchildren, Travis, Rachelle and Lyndsey and two great grandchildren, Jorden and Kaylin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Springville, Utah. Married Niles Jacklin on December 14, 1955, she remarried to Norman Burke on February 14, 2004. Along with Norman they enjoyed camping with the Traveleer's, going to the Elks, cooking and BBQing together along with the combined family and friends. After Norman's passing she went on enjoying life, love and companionship with her wonderful Trinie Martinez who was also by her side up to her passing. Trinie and his family were all another wonderful part of her life.

