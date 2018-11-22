Shirley Edith Wade, 93, of Montgomery, AL, passed away quietly on November 9, 2018. She was born August 18, 1925, in Shawsville, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Alvin Wade and together they traveled the world as he pursued his military career. After retirement, she lived in Santa Maria, CA, for twenty years; Newnan, GA, for ten years; and Montgomery AL, for five years. A successful office manager herself, she loved meeting people, telling stories, and helping those less fortunate. Shirley is survived by her son John Michael Wade, and his wife, Nancy Lee; her brothers Kenneth (Shelba) Baker and Jimmy Baker; and her sister Anna Mae (Roger) Flurnag. She dearly loved her three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 30th, at Elmcroft of Halcyon, 1775 Halcyon Blvd, Montgomery, AL, where she had been a resident for the past five years. Grover and Nan Jacob will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 828.262.1980, https://www.samaritanspurse.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.