Shirley Anne Ferini (née Kelliher), after a long illness, died peacefully in her home on May 4, 2019 in Orcutt, CA at the age of 68.
Shirley was born on August 1, 1950 at Sister's Hospital in Santa Maria, CA. She graduated from Lompoc High School in 1968 and completed her degree in Nursing from UNLV in 1984. Shirley enjoyed a 30+ year career as an RN, first as a Med/Surg nurse at Valley Community Hospital, then as an In-home nurse for Visiting Nurse Service, and finally as the Intake Nurse for Dignity Home Health.
She married Andy Ferini, the love of her life, in 1989, and they were virtually inseparable over their 30+ years of marriage. Together they raised 5 boys, and she loved being the only girl in the house. Shirley loved watching her boys succeed in their schooling and offered constant encouragement in their athletic endeavors. She never missed a school or sporting event.
Her children remember her as a caring and compassionate mother who always put her family first. She was a determined parent who molded her children into strong, independent, and strong-minded people. She was also a wonderful grandmother to her two grandsons and granddaughter who she loved very much.
Shirley was a very passionate person who cared very deeply for the well-being and humane treatment of animals and wildlife. She was an avid supporter of rescuing animals from animal shelters and rescued many pets of her own throughout her life.
Since she was a child, Shirley had an amazing sense of adventure and an incredible fascination with nature and the environment. She loved travelling to experience the world, and regularly planned many wonderful vacations and holidays for her family. In spite of all the numerous family adventures (skiing, hiking, fishing, cruises), her very favorite place was always Disneyland. Shirley was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Andre Ferini; sons, Dereck Hilley of North Las Vegas, NV; Jared Ferini (his wife Jessica, and grandsons Cassidy and Rowan) of Murrieta, CA, Dario Ferini of Santa Clara, CA; Joshua Ferini of Lompoc, CA; and Evan Ferini (his wife Caitlin, and granddaughter Adeline) of Lake Forest, CA, plus siblings, Linda Phankuchen (Richard) of Au Gres, MI and Laura Strade (Jim) of Las Vegas, NV and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Virginia Kelliher, and brother Donald “Pat” Kelliher.
A reception to celebrate Shirley's life is scheduled for Saturday, May 18th, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt, CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. In lieu of flowers, Shirley would want you to tell your family how much you love and appreciate them. The family would like to thank Dignity Home Health and Hospice Services for their support.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.