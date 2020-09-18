Shirley Ann Hall passed away peacefully on September 11th in Richmond, Texas after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Born Shirley Ann Maria Nimegeers at Ceylon, Saskatchewan in Canada on July 11, 1935, Shirley graduated from the Regina Grey Nuns Hospital Nursing program in 1955. She then studied Nursing Education for a year at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, and returned to Regina as a Nursing Instructor. In 1962 she and a friend saw the need for nurses in California and decided to apply. Her friend backed out at the last minute, but Shirley persisted and went on her own to Santa Maria. She was hired by the Sisters of Perpetual Help and soon became night nursing supervisor at the Sisters Hospital. When the new 125 bed Marian Hospital opened, she spent time in both the Operating Room and Recovery Room, finally finding her true calling in the Emergency Room, from which she retired 38 years later in 2004.
A few years after moving to Santa Maria, Shirley met Brian Hall, an architect also from Canada, and they were married in 1968. They lived together and raised a family in Santa Maria, moving to Orcutt in 1988, and living there until relocating to Texas in October 2019 to be close to daughter Michele and family.
Shirley enjoyed travelling with her family on frequent trips to visit relatives in Canada, as well as to Belgium to meet some of her cousins there. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting, and was an active member of OASIS (Orcutt Area Seniors In Service) after her retirement, working on the monthly breakfast crew with Brian for many years. She was unfailingly supportive and giving, selflessly encouraging and enabling Brian and their children to pursue their interests and various endeavors over the years. Lastly, in her final days in Texas, Shirley continued to be the nurse and caregiver she was at heart by supporting, caring for and inspiring her neighbors and caregivers with her compassionate heart and grace.
Shirley is survived by her husband Brian, sons Patrick (Dorothy) and Jim (Jacki) and daughter Michele (Temo), and Grandsons Ben Hall and Gabriel Sepulveda, as well as many nieces and nephews in Canada. She was preceded in death by her mother Marguerite, father Michel, sister Diane and brothers Melvin and Robert.
Due to distance and current protocols, an outdoor memorial service will be held at Saint Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Santa Maria on September 26th at 10:30, which will also be broadcast virtually. Inurnment will occur at a later date. Service timing may be found and condolences may be left for the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/katy-tx/shirley-hall-9354384. Memorial donations may be made to OASIS at www.oasis.org.
