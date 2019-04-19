Shirley A. Shirrells

Shirley Shirrells, retired director of the Career and Placement Center at Allan Hancock College, died peacefully at her home in Pasadena, CA, April 8th, 2019, at the age of 83. With her were her son and daughter.
Shirley opened the first job placement center at Hancock, making major contributions to students, as well as to her colleagues and mentees.
She also delighted people singing jazz in and around Santa Maria. She performed in the PCPA at Hancock College as well.
A story that got her in the Santa Maria Times more than once was her trip to Senegal, Africa, after a divorce, where she met Nina Simone and was encouraged to entertain as a jazz singer.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cecile Anderson, her son, Maurece Chesse, her son-in-law, George Anderson, and her cherished granddaughter, Perry Anderson.
Shirley was a free spirit, a jazzy humanist, and charming nurturer to those who she was drawn to support and cultivate.
