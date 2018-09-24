Shigeo “Shig” Henmi was born on July 10, 1925 to Isami and Toshi Henmi in Guadalupe, Ca., the eldest of 6 children. He passed away September 19, 2018 after a 12-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
During World War II he and the family were sent to Gila Relocation Center in Arizona. Shig was drafted while interned and served in the army with the MIS Division. After the service he returned to California where he met and married Nobuko Okawachi. They had five children. Surviving children and families are Joyce and Gene Saruwatari, Janet and Larry Nichols, Donna and Peter Glass, Don and Patty Henmi, along with 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He also leaves behind one sister, Alice Utsunomiya and many nieces and nephews. Shig was preceded in death by his wife and also daughter Liane.
Shig's career was in related agricultural fields spanning 42 years with 20 years working for the Ikeda Bros. of Arroyo Grande.
His passions were family, golf and church where he was treasurer for 33 years. Shig Henmi lived a long and full life. We will miss him very much.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bella Vista Transitional Care Center for their loving care of our father.
A memorial service will be held September 28th at 11:00 am at the San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.