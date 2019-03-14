Shigeharu “Shig” Yamaguchi passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. He was 95 years old. He was born on March 27, 1923 in Cupertino, CA to Takuji & Tsuya Tanabe.
Shig grew up in the Gilroy, CA area and attended Gilroy High School. When World War II began, Shig, his parents and siblings were interned at the Poston Arizona Internment Camp.
In September 1946, Shig enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Japanese Interpreter with the 319th Military Intelligence Service at the General Headquarters in Japan.
After completing his military service, he lived in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande where he farmed strawberries.
In 1957, Shig legally changed his last name to his step-father's and married Setsu.
In 1962, Shig moved his family back to Santa Maria, where he started his own gardening business for the next 38 years. This is where they raised their two children.
Shig was a long-time member of the Japanese American Citizen's League, the Southern California Gardener's Federation, the Santa Maria Kendo Club and the Christ United Methodist Church in Santa Maria.
Shig enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and fishing. He was a craftsman in welding and woodworking. His warm smile, friendly demeanor and quick wit will be greatly missed by all those whos lives he touched.
Shig is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Setsu; his daughter, Sharon and son, Scott; his brothers, George (Miya) and Jim (Carole); brother-in-law, Ben Dohi; sister-in-laws, Diane Yamaguchi, Etsuko Okada, Hiroko Oshikane and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Toshiye Matsumoto (Toshimitsu), Louise Elliston (Chester), Ty Dohi, Fusa Yamaguchi; brother Larry Yamaguchi; and nephew Bobby Matsumoto.
Visitation will be held at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary & Crematory, Santa Maria, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 AM and the service at 10 AM.
