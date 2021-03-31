On Friday March 12th Sherrill Allyn Fitzpatrick passed away surrounded by loved ones in her home in Santa Maria. Sherrill was born on July 17th, 1933 in Long Beach, CA to Gracie and Francis Broadbent. She grew up in Long Beach and where she met her future husband Edmund Fitzpatrick at Long Beach Poly High School. A few years after graduation, they married in 1954 while Ed served in the Naval Air Force. After living for 22 years in Orange County, the couple moved to Reno, NV. Ed passed away in Reno in 2003. Sherrill is survived by her daughters Sherrill ONeill (Don) and Kathleen Addi; grandsons Timothy Duggan (Andrea), Matthew Duggan (Lorna), Mario Fitzpatrick (Kati), Robert Addi (Loran), Alexander Addi; ten great grandchildren, and two great, great granddaughters.
Sherrill was a talented classical pianist from a young age, participating in many concerts and recitals. In 1954 and 1955, Sherrill was awarded gold medals for her performances at the International Piano Recording Festival and in 1964 gave a solo recital at Long Beach State College. In the following years she performed many more recitals in large, formal venues, as well as in her home for friends and family. One of her proudest musical accomplishments was giving a benefit concert for the Virginia City High School Scholarship Foundation at the legendary Delta Saloon in 1987.
A lifelong educator, Sherrill spent her early career at the middle school level, teaching vocal music in Costa Mesa, CA. She spearheaded the production of many vocal programs and musical theater productions, inspiring countless students with a love and appreciation of music. She later went into middle school counseling in Norwalk, CA. Upon moving to Reno in 1979 and completing her Masters Degree from the University of Nevada, Sherrill continued as a middle school counselor with the Washoe County School District before becoming an administrator with the school district. She excelled in her work and was named Counselor of the Year by the Nevada Counseling Association in 1994. Sherrill retired in 2000 and moved to Santa Maria in 2012.
