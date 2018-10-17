Sherie S. Hoback RN, BSN

At 10 am, on Friday, May 7, 1943, in the town of Mc Minnville, Oregon, Pauline Stevenson presented her husband Glenn with a baby girl and they named her Sherie Jane Stevenson. Sherie spent her childhood in Mc Minnville and moved to El Sobrante, California when Glenn was offered a management position with a new Montgomery Wards store opening in San Leandro. Sherie completed high school at De Anza High School in El Sobrante in 1961 and entered nurses training at Highland School of Nursing in Oakland graduating in 1964. She met and married Ronald Michael Garietz in 1964. They had two daughters, Lauri Ann born August 9, 1965 and Rhonda Michelle born April 30, 1969. Their marriage ended in 1971. Soon after, she met Dan J. Hoback in Alameda, California and they were married on March 30, 1972 in Lompoc, California. Dan and Sherie moved to Santa Maria in 1978 when Dan was offered a position with the Santa Maria Public Airport District.
During her career Sherie was employed as a nurse by several local and Bay Area hospitals and as an administrator at skilled nursing facilities in the Bay Area, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. While she was employed at Marian Extended Care Center she was awarded Nurse of the Year for 1991 at that facility. After a long and rewarding career in the nursing field, Sherie retired in December, 2015.
Sherie's journey through life ended at her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, October 12 , 2018 following a brief struggle with cancer. In addition to close friends, a host of co-workers and former students of her Certified Nursing Assistant classes, she leaves behind her brother Randal R. Stevenson of Rodeo, California, her two daughters, Lauri who resides in Nipomo and Rhonda living in Santa Maria, her grandsons Brandon M. Garietz of San Diego, Anton M. Lewis of Santa Maria and Christopher D. Brown of Star, Idaho, her granddaughter Shawna L. Brown of Pismo Beach, her great grandson A. Merrik Brown of Pismo Beach and her husband of 46 years, Dan.
At her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers or cards her family requests that a donation be made to the Marian Foundation specifically to support their Dignity Hospice service.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
