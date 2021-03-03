Sharon Lee Romero, 81, of Arroyo Grande, California passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on February 28, 2021, which was also her father 's birthday.
Sharon was born on April 15, 1939 to Eddie and Harriet Tomasini. She grew up in Orcutt, California and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1957. It was there where she met her high school sweetheart Joe Romero and married him on September 1st 1957. Together they settled on a small ranch located in the Los Berros Canyon, raising a family of 4 sons who participated in various sports and 4-H projects. She was the lifeline to get her sons to every sporting event and managed to never miss a game. She was an amazing mother, friend, cook,
seamstress, gardener with a heart of gold. Those who know Sharon know she was a fighter. At the age of 39 she was diagnosed at UCLA with cancer of the cerebellum and given 6 months to live. Although the cancer took her ability to walk, Sharon beat the odds never once complaining of her situation, always holding her head high. She was a great example and the heartbeat of the family.
Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren and was extremely proud to recently be a great grandmother. This lifted her spirits and put a gleam in her eye. Sharon is survived by her husband Joe Romero, sons Dennis, Tim, Ralph (Anna) and Ronnie (Michele). Grandchildren Joey (Kristi), Nikki, Anthony, Andrew and Kiesa. Great grandchild Jordyn.
A note from her sons
Mom you will be missed but never forgotten
Death leaves a heart ache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal
We all love you mom!
A graveside service will be at the Santa Maria Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.