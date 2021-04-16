Sharon Kaye Kaukonen Egan, age 81, died peacefully in her home in Aliso Viejo, on the afternoon of December 5, 2020.
Sharon was born May 2, 1939 in Santa Maria, California. She was the daughter of Dave and Margaret Kaukonen. She was the younger sister of identical twins, Gloria Byrd and Sandra Bunch. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1957.
Sharon married Lowell J. Meacham on May 19, 1961. Jerry was a Major in the US Air Force and together they lived in Texas, England, Germany and Delaware, before coming back and settling in Southern California. She was a Gold Star wife, having lost her husband Jerry of 20 years in 1981.
Sharon is survived by sisters, Gloria (Bill) Byrd and Sandra (Roger) Bunch; 3 children, Stephanie (Ross) Bergman, Jeffrey (Claire) Meacham and Leslie Meacham; 6 grandchildren, Rochelle (Andy) Hieronymus, Derek
(Devon) Bergman, Bret Bergman, Chad Bergman, Grace Meacham, and Murielle Meacham; and 8 great grandchildren, Evelyn Hieronymus, Bradley Hieronymus, Clementine Bergman, Timothy Hieronymus, Calvin Bergman, Magnolia Bergman, Caleb Hieronymus, and Cora Bergman. She is also survived by 2 nephews, Bob Bunch (Cheryl), Brian Byrd (Catherine), and 2 nieces Cindi Wells and Kristin Putnam (Tom), and their families; and a deceased niece Kerry Bunch.
Sharon's work career included UC Riverside in their English Second Language Dept. for many years.
She then opened Puddleducks, a successful children's clothing store in Riverside, California. She went to an interior design school in Arizona and had several jobs in the design industry. She finished her career at Village Way Management, a property management company located in Irvine, California.
Sharon loved life, family, friends and her many co-workers. She loved the beach. Her to go to place was Avila Beach. Her life was consistently filled with joy! She is missed by her family and friends.
Her family invites you to join them in the celebration of her life on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 1:00 at Grace Lutheran Church located at 423 E.
Fesler Street, Santa Maria, California 93454. Sharon had the distinction of being the first baby baptized in this church.
The service will be live streamed on the church facebook page: Grace Lutheran Church of Santa Maria.
