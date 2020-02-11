Sharon Johnson age 77, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Sharon was born October 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California and remained a resident of Santa Maria with her husband since 1966.

Sharon's talents, energy and spirit was well known by all of those who she touched. She will continue to be remembered as a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was always available to help, and go the extra mile for those close to her. She brought her spirit and passion for life to everyone she encountered and was artistic and creative in so many ways.

She loved to paint, craft, and scrapbook, and adored time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. A consummate entertainer, Sharon would light up any room, loved gatherings with family and friends of any kind - small or large.

Sharon was preceded by the passing of her parents, Ann and Arthur Benjamin. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rocky Johnson. The fondest memories of her will continue to be shared by her brother and sister-in-law Howard and Sandy Benjamin; her children, Nicole and Shawn; her son-in-law, Billy; her daughter-in-law, Taniesah and her grandchildren, Kelsey, Aidan and Ethan.