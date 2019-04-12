Sharon Carr

With great regret, Sharon Ann Cox-Carr (Sparky Carr) passed away on March 22, 2019, at her home in Santa Maria, California. This is one most unfortunate situation, unexpected and she will be missed dearly by all.
Sparky was born in Ogden, Utah, January 9, 1958. She resided and grew up a portion of her life in Imperial, California, located in Imperial Valley. Subsequent to that she relocated to Santa Maria, California and later married John Carr in 1983. Sparky and John later divorced and she had remained single for the past 18 years. However, Sparky and John continued to work together and remained best friends until she passed away.
Sparky is very well known for being affiliated with and co-owner of Carr's Boot Shop, Santa Maria for over 35 years. Sparky was a tireless worker, extremely loyal to her responsibilities, duties and could be depended on.
Sparky loved her dogs and bird. When she would enter a room with her friends, the entire area seemed to light up. She really enjoyed having a few beers and chocolate cakes at Louie B's in the evenings after work and playing pool with her lifelong friends. She was an excellent cook among several other positives.
Close relatives: Father Babe M. Cox (Mac) deceased Imperial, CA, Mother Juanita Walker, Santa Maria, CA, Son William Keith Dykes, Big Sandy, TN, Brother Kenneth Cox, Wasilla, AK, Sister Karen Boe, Las Vegas, NV.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Cisneros Barn, located at 2750 Bull Canyon Road, Santa Maria, CA on April 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
