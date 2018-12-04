Shane Gabriel Hernandez (45) born January 5, 1973, graduate of Santa Maria High School, UC Santa Barbara, and Gonzaga University School of Law, graduated to heaven on November 27, 2018.
Shane practiced Criminal and Family Law in Washington State, was a real estate broker, and entrepreneur in California. Shane held many titles, but the ones he wore most proudly, were husband to Juliza, and father to Ty and Miles Hernandez.
Serving others was his passion. Be it with their legal issues, often times pro-bono, or with a difficult situation, he was always willing to lend a helpful hand and an open ear.
His ability to negotiate was unparalleled. From professional contracts, to bartering at the swap-meet, to convincing you to let him pop your toes, he had a way with the written and spoken word. Shane was an excellent technical writer, writing many bylaws for local government. When speaking, he spoke with such conviction. Drawing you in with his natural charisma. Even when you knew he was telling a tale, you still couldn't help but be sucked into the story and ultimately to his commitment to make you laugh and put a smile on your face.
When he was passionate about a topic there was no swaying him. This was most evident when he spoke about his wife and boys. He loved sharing life with them. Sharing his love of sports, especially the LA Lakers, Dodgers and Rams, his love of antiques, and vast collection of music. He enjoyed nothing more than teaching his boys about the world and galaxies far far away. At the end of the day, he just loved being near them.
Shane had the uncanny ability to see those who were overlooked. Those the world seemed to forget, were the ones he saw value in and always had a word of encouragement. When you thought you were assisting him, he ended up helping you. He was a fisher of men. Reaching out to others and bringing them alongside himself to church. His heart was to win men for Jesus and instill hope to the hopeless.
Shane Hernandez was one of a kind and will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now resting in the presence of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 5:30 at Cornerstone Church 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave. Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Donations to the “Shane Hernandez Memorial Fund” can be made at any CoastHills Credit Union
