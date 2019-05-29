{{featured_button_text}}
Sebastian Steven Zamudio

He is survived by his mother Janessa Christina Zamudio and father Juan Javier Martinez.

A Million Times

You never said I'm leaving

You never said good-bye

You were gone before I knew it

And only God knew why

A million times we've needed you,

A million times we've cried.

If love alone could've saved you,

You never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

No one else will ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone.

Part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Sebastian Steven Zamudio
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries