Scott William Dunn died peacefully on March 22, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Scott was born June 19, 1952 in Denver, Colorado to Norman and Delores Dunn.
The Dunn family subsequently moved to California. Scott cherished his role as a big brother to sisters Karen and Katie. He loved spending time with family at gatherings, reunions and holidays. Most of all, Scott treasured the Dunn family tradition of decorating the Cal Poly Rose Parade Float.
Scott's childhood was full of early morning travel to county fairs and horse shows. He grew up in the horse stalls, barns and pastures of Cal Poly Pomona. These early memories and experiences influenced all aspects of Scott's life. After graduating from Claremont High School in 1970, Scott honorably served in the United States Navy and used his GI bill to attend Cal Poly Pomona, graduating in 1978 with a BS in Agricultural Business Management. During that time, he married his college sweetheart, Sue Blackman. Together, they worked very hard at the W.K. Kellogg Arabian Horse Unit to promote the Arabian horse by breaking, training and showing Cal Poly horses under the direction of Allison Elwell and Scott's dad, Norm Dunn.
Scott had just begun his career in the insurance industry when he met and married Barbara Buckley. Their first home was in Orange County, and once raising a family became a priority (and leaving the SoCal traffic), they moved up the coast to Santa Maria. They welcomed daughter Kelsey in 1990 and son Hayes in 1994. Barb and Scott settled into raising children and being devoted parents.
Scott was a proud, involved parent for Kelsey and Hayes through the years of St. Louis de Montfort Elementary School, St. Joseph High School and California Lutheran University. Scott was a charter member of the Orcutt United Soccer League, and a Booster Board member at St. Joseph High School. He spent countless hours as a soccer coach, then as a spectator, cheering from the sidelines of tennis, soccer, track, and cross country competitions.
Scott had an admirable work ethic and applied it daily to a career in the insurance industry. He was actively involved with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of California (IIABCal) and served on the Agribusiness Committee (serving as chair from 2007-2012), the Insurance Skills Center Advisory Committee, the Nominating Committee and on the IIABCal Board of Directors. Additionally, he taught Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist (AFIS) certification classes for International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI) for over ten years, sharing knowledge and real life experiences on a wide variety of subjects ranging from Hydroponic Risks and Exposure to Equine Mortality and Loss Control.
Scott gave his best to an industry he loved and believed in, extending his experience to encourage others in their careers.
Scott worked at Relation Insurance, where he was inspired by his colleagues and their knowledge. At Relation, he was especially proud of the high caliber of service he was able to offer his clients -- many of whom he counted as dear friends.
In 2012, finding himself newly single, in empty nest-circumstances, began a courtship with Lynette Muscio. They married in 2018. Scott and Lynette made the most of every moment, approaching life as a team. Scott delved into the Muscio brothers' activities - baseball, water polo and swim meets. He volunteered as a timer, sponsored the teams, and even attended San Francisco Giants games -a true sacrifice after rooting for SoCal teams all of his life!
Scott also continued to pursue his equestrian passion. He began judging Arabian horses and earned his large R card in 2015. These roles provided several years of travel and Lynette was always eager to be in the passenger seat to enjoy the horse shows, friends, and quality time together. A second home in Prescott, Arizona gave Scott and Lynette proximity to the Oldest Rodeo in the World as well as memorable bike and kayak adventures on beautiful Lake Watson.
Giving back characterized Scott's lifelong involvement with Cal Poly Pomona. He maintained strong ties with the Cal Poly Pomona Huntley College of Agriculture. He served on its advisory committee, mentored students, and often roped his Relation Insurance colleagues into making presentations about the value of a career in agricultural focused insurance.
Scott's files are full of thank you letters from grateful students who landed a job or strategic career placement with encouragement or introductions from Scott.
In 2012, a President's Advisory Committee was formed to inform and advise the WK Kellogg Arabian Horse Center in the areas of breeding, training and marketing the Arabian Horse in the United States. Scott was honored to be asked to serve on this committee and carry on the Dunn connection. He played an integral role in planning the 75th anniversary of the WK Kellogg Arabian Horse Center. His family's support and presence at the event made it extra special.
Scott believed in contributing to make the community a better place. He joined The Rotary Club of Santa Maria in 1996 and took particular joy in program development and Past President activities. In addition, Scott served on the finance committee of Domestic Violence Solutions, the Advisory Committee of Community West Bank, and helped the Eric Okerblom Foundation bring awareness of distracted driving to schools and Rotary Clubs throughout the state.
Scott is survived by his loving wife Lynette; his daughter Kelsey Dunn and fiancé Justin Young; his son Hayes Dunn; his sister Karen and husband George Graham; his sister Katie and husband Ken Sergent. Scott had special relationships with his nieces, nephews and extended family. He had plenty of love to share with each: Deanna and Randall Myers; Marilyn and Dave Engels; Alyssa and Brian Graham; Sarah and Tony Hernandez; Clay, Jack and Wade Muscio; and, Reola and Vernon Eason.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother Dolly Dunn in 1966; father Norm Dunn in 1994; and, mother-in-law Marguerite Buckley in 2006.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00am at Orcutt Presbyterian Church: 993 Patterson Road, Santa Maria, CA. Please rsvp at 8102lred@gmail.com to receive pertinent updates.
Charitable donations may be made in Scott's memory to the Norman K. Dunn Endowed Scholarship fund c/o Cal Poly Pomona Philanthropic Foundation P.O. Box 3121 Pomona, CA 91769 or online at https://cpp.thankyouforcaring.org/pages/tributes.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
