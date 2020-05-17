× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Robert Adams died unexpectedly at his home in Maricopa, Arizona on May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Cécile Adams of Santa Maria. He is survived by his son Raymond Adams and his fiancé Courtney Crean of Phoenix, Arizona, his sister Joyce Adams of Thousand Oaks, California, his brother Brian Adams of Santa Maria, his niece, Amanda Adams of Midland, Texas and his nephew Jimmy Adams of Santa Maria.

The Adams family moved to Santa Maria in 1966. Scott's father Raymond was in the United States Air Force and was raised in Santa Maria Valley. Upon his retirement Raymond wanted to return to his hometown. Scott attended local schools, Oakley Elementary School, El Camino Junior High School and Santa Maria High School. Scott was born in Hampton, Virginia. The Adams family had the opportunity to live in a variety of places during Raymond's service in the Air Force, Virginia, France, Vermont, Texas and finally California in 1964.