Sarina Salazar

Sabina journey began on Oct 27, 1932 in Tuxpan Nayarit Mexico. She returned to her heavenly home on February 14,2020.
Savina was immersed in the Christian community and became a member of La Luz del Mundo. That would be her lifelong support from an early age.
Savina truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, watering her garden (carnations were her favorite flowers), bird watching, chatting with friends and family. Cooking was her greatest passion and was well known as the “Tamale Lady” in which she passed the tradition down to her daughters and granddaughter. Most afternoons she could be seen sitting in her living room on her recliner watching baseball games with her dodgers blanket covering her lap.
Savina was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered. When Savina was not cooking or at church, you could find her spending time with her grandchildren or singing some of her favorite hymns.
Savina was a devoted mother, grandmother, Great grandmother and sister. Savina was preceded in death by her husband Pedro Rangel and son Abel Salazar (Virginia). She is survived by her daughters Joaquina (Daniel), Juana (Carlos), Ana, Dina (Gerardo), Yocabeth (Elder), Olga, Milca (Cristobal) and sons Efrain, Abner and Abizahi as well as 48 grandchildren, 44 Great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing honoring our beloved Savina will be held Monday February 24th, 5:00pm at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary followed by a memorial and graveside service Tuesday February 25th, 11:00 a.m at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary; Santa Maria Cemetery (new side).
