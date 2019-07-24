{{featured_button_text}}

Sarah A. Uitti, 89, passed away on July 4, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial on July 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 423 E. Fesler St., Santa Maria, CA. Friends will gather at the church following the service.

