We are sad to say that Santa Maria has lost another very special person from our community. Her name was Sara JoAnn Baker Oliver, also known as “Jody.”
Jody was born August 16, 1939, to Velma Baker of Covington Kentucky and Marie Gray of Indianapolis, Indiana. She passed unexpectedly on May 7, 2021, at 12:17pm.
Jody was a very happy, spirited, and inquisitive Daddy's girl or as some might say “every mother's nightmare.” One example of her spirited nature was when she was 8 years old, instead of going to her ballet lessons, she would hop the city bus all by herself, and use lunch money to go downtown to the baseball park to watch the Cleveland Indians play. Then go back home as if nothing happened. It wasnt until her mother, Marie realized she had not received a bill for the lessons in a while that she decided to call the ballet school. Marie was very surprised to learn that Jody had not been to class for some time. Needless to say, Marie was waiting at the door when Jody arrived home. She never did say if she was punished but Jody remained a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Jody never met a stranger. She talked to everyone, any place, at any time. We contributed that to the fact that her father was in sales, and they moved frequently. One time she went to 3 different schools in one year. One of those schools was on a boat on the Mississippi River. She said she was so busy watching the ships go by that the only thing she learned was all the flag colors and what country they represented.
During her teenage years Jody attended Andrews boarding school for girls, in Ohio. There they were taught to be prim and proper ladies. The girls were taught to cook, clean, and run a household in addition to taking classes. Jody loved to tell the story about them sneaking peanut butter and crackers up to the attic at night to have a party. She was an excellent storyteller and always made you feel you were right there with her. After graduating from Andrews, she went to Kent State University to become a teacher and then back home to Euclid, Ohio to teach 4th grade.
In 1962 Jody and 6 other teachers from the area decided they wanted to move to California. They each applied for teaching positions in a small town called Santa Maria, California. Guess what..... all seven were accepted! Jody then headed out west, by herself, in her little old VW Bug car with $300.00 in her purse.
Jody taught mostly 4th, 5th and 6th grades in Santa Maria spending most of her 38 years of teaching at Taylor, Rice and Battles schools.
In 1998 Jody was elected to serve on the Santa Maria Bonita School District Board, reelected in 2016 and retired from her seat in December of 2020.
In addition to traveling, entertaining and reading Jody loved to spend time with her students, that she was so proud of.
Jody met the love of her life at a gas station. It all started when she asked George Oliver “Sandy” about his orange dune buggy Jeep. He asked her if she would like to go for a ride and the rest is history. They were married 39 years before Sandy passed in 2017.
Jody is survived by her brother Tom, his wife Li their son Jason his wife Lindsey and their two children, their daughter Jenny her husband Patrick and their four children. She is also survived by her sister Suzie who is 18 years her junior and was like a daughter to her, Suzie's husband Steve and their children Lauren, Michael, and his wife Larissa. Jody loved her family very much and talked about them often.
Jody will be missed by all who knew her. We hope she remembers to give Sandy a big hug and kiss from all of us and then kick him for leaving us too soon.
There will be “Celebration of Life” at 11:00 on August 3, 2021, at the Santa Maria Country Club, 505 Waller Lane Santa Maria, CA 93455. Please bring a story to share. Donations can be made to a scholarship fund in education for, Santa Maria student only, in memory of Jody Oliver.
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
PO Box 3620
Santa Barbara, CA 93130
Or online at www.sbscholarship.org
Make checks payable to sfsb.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.