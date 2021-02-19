Sandy Pua was an amazing person! His personality and laughter lit up anywhere he was at. He was born in American Samoa November 12, 1978; and came to Santa Maria in 1996 to play football for Allan Hancock College. He continued his education and football career at Southwestern Oklahoma State then continued on to arena football before returning to Coach at Allan Hancock College, where he coached for 17 years. He worked at UPS for the past 14 years and he truly loved his job and everyone he worked with, he was so proud of his work nickname Pudog. If you were blessed enough to be a part of his life, then you were a part of his family. Sandy loved with his whole heart and anyone who knew him knew that. He will be missed by so many and loved forever by his family. He is survived by his Wife Candy, sons Ely-Jah, Elyaz and Keyshawn and his daughter Key-annah, his father Lui Pua sr., sister Lisa Pua, brother Lui (Marilyn) Pua, sister in law Angelic Chavez (Jr Hines), brother in law Oj (Jennifer) Campbell, mother in law Pauline Campbell and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that became family. He is preceded in death by mother Mekivei Tupua Pua and father in law Shorty Campbell. Rest in Love Sandy Pua , you will be missed.
Services will be held February 20, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Allan Hancock College football field with a celebration of life immediately following at Nipomo Park.
